AWCON 2018: Black Queens midfielder Sherifatu Sumaila remains positive despite defeat to Mali

Black Queens winger Sherifatu Sumaila says the team will bounce back after the defeat to Mali in match day 2 of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Ghana lost to the female Eagles 2-1 putting their qualifications chances at a risk.

But the LA Galaxy Orange player has called on Ghanaians to avoid blame games and look forward to the next game against Cameroon.

"Let us try to AVOID the BLAME game and look forward to the Task Ahead. It’s not over until it’s over. We might only have one match but we can make an explosion. Believe over Hope. In Shaa Allah," she posted on Twitter.

Ghana will play Cameroon, who have won both of their games on Friday with a place in the semi finals at stake.

The Black Queens could also miss out on a place at next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France if they fail to win on Friday.