AWCON 2018: Black Queens second choice goalkeeper Nana Ama Asantewaa to replace injured Mantey in goal against Cameroon

Black Queens second choice goalkeeper Nana Ama Asantewaa will replace Patricia Mantey between the sticks in Friday's crucial encounter against Cameroon in the ongoing Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Mantey has been undisputed starter for the Queens in the competition but the Immigration Ladies custodian will sit out of the game after aggravating an injury during Tuesday's game against Mali.

The hosts desperately need to beat the Indomitable Lionesses at the Accra Sports Stadium to stand a good chance of progressing to the knockout stage following a shock 2-1 reversal to Mali on Tuesday.

Bashir Hayford's outfit currently sit third on Group A's table, tied on points with Les Aiglonnes but three marks below Friday's opponents, who have won their first two games.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest that captain Elizabeth Addo will make her bow in the tournament on Friday.