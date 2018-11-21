AWCON 2018: It'll be difficult to beat Cameroon - Abukari Damba

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba has stated emphatically that the Black Queens will face an uphill task in overcoming Cameroon in the final Group A of the ongoing Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The Queens are now facing early elimination from the competition after they were defeated 2-1 by Mali in the second round of matches on Tuesday.

The team will have to pick maximum points when they play the already-qualified Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

“If not for the two goal keeping errors we made, we could have gone ahead to win this game, but errors are part of the game. Now let us see how we can put our act together, put the defeat behind us and see how we can forge ahead," he said on Happy FM.

“So far as the Cameroonians are concerned, they are very physical, very athletic and technical on the ball as well. They have all the attributes a good team must have in football. So they are very good. They are better than the Malians. So against them we need to make sure we have a fantastic defensive set up to try and hold our lines and commit less errors especially goal keeping errors. If we do that, we might stand a chance of getting something out of the match but my brother, it will be very very difficult”.