Ayew, Schlupp feature as Crystal Palace suffer brutal defeat to Tottenham

Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlup were all in action for Crystal Palace as the Eagles suffered a heavy defeat to Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the South London club with Ayew ending up in the books of referee Craig Pawson.

All four Spurs goals came in the first half, with Son Heung-min the producing a man of the match performance for Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

Soncapitalised on a defensive lapse from returning Palace defender Mamadou Sakho to fire the hosts into an early lead, before visiting left-back Patrick van Aanholt inadvertently directed Spurs right-back Serge Aurier's cross into his own net.

The South Korea forward made it 3-0 moments later, connecting beautifully with another Aurier cross to fire a crisp volley beyond the stranded Vicente Guaita.

Erik Lamela finished off another flowing move involving Son and Harry Kane to complete the scoring with three minutes of the first period remaining.

Jordan Ayew was replaced in the 71st minute by Christian Benteke with Schlupp playing the entire duration.