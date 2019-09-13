Baba Rahman marks debut as Real Mallorca hold Athletic Bilbao

Ghana defender Baba Rahman marked his bow for Real Mallorca in their goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish LaLiga on Friday.

Mallorca coach Vitor Moreno made one change to his lineup that took to the field against Bilbao.

He replaced injured Ghana left-back Lumor Agbenyenu with compatriot Baba Rahman.

Rahman was strong on the left hand side of Mallorca defense — making couple of surging runs which created problems for the visitors.

He however picked a booking in the 65th minute of the game but managed to play full throttle.

Rahman joined the newly-promoted side on a season-long loan from English giants Chelsea in the summer.