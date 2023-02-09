Bechem United appoint Francis Oti-Akenteng as Technical Director

Bechem United have announced Francis Oti-Akenteng as the club's Technical Director and youth team coach.

The former Ghana Football Association technical director has enormous experience on the local scene, having worked with several clubs.

"We are delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached with 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗧𝗜-𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗚 as our TECHNICAL DIRECTOR & YOUTH TEAM HEAD COACH. The club wishes him all the best of luck," wrote the club on social media.

Oti-Akenteng will steer the affairs of the technical direction of the club, including developing strategies and style of play for the Hunters.

Bechem United, who reached the final of the FA Cup last season, sit third on the Ghana Premier League table.

The Hunters will welcome rivals Aduana Stars on Friday for the matchday 17 of the league.