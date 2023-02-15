Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni reveals target for the 2022/23 season 

Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni has set a target of scoring 16 goals in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The trained teacher leading the lines for Bechem United has scored seven goals this season.

Konkoni in an interview on Wontumi radio said his target is to help him side win the Ghana Premier League title and also the golden boot.

“Individually, I want to score 15 or 16 goals at the end of the season so I can get contract abroad” he said.

Hafiz Konkoni has set sights on achieving double figures before the season ends.

“I’m thinking about the team first before any other thing. This season, the club has targeted the targeted winning the league title or finishing in the top four”

Bechem United will take on Great Olympics in matchday 18 of the domestic top-flight this weekend.