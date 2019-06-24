Christian Atsu's coach and mentor Benitez leaves Newcastle United

The man who revived the English Premier League career of Christian Atsu by signing the Ghana winger for Newcastle United, Rafa Benitez, will leave the club next week.

The Spanish coach will leave his position as manager of the Magpies when his contract ends on June 30.

The club have announced the decision to allow the the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss to leave on Monday.

"It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019," Newcastle said in a statement.

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been -- and will not be -- possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives."

The news is a devastating blow for Atsu who has thrived under the man who signed him from rivals Chelsea.

Benitez took charge of Newcastle in March 2016 but couldn't help them fend off relegation. However, he led them to promotion and the Championship title just 12 months later.

Bentiez then led Newcastle to a 10th place finish in their first season back in the Premier League -- following that up by finishing 13th in the 2018-19 season, even securing a 2-1 victory over eventual champions Manchester City.