Black Galaxies beat Pinnacle Ciroma 4-1 in preparatory game ahead of CHAN qualifiers

Ghana’s Black Galaxies defeated lower tier side Pinnacle Ciroma FC 4-1 in a preparatory game on Thursday at the Ghana Football Association Technical Center at Prampram.

The team has been camping at the base for the past few weeks in preparing ahead of the Championship for African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers against Benin.

Goals from Abbey Quaye, Jonah Attuquaye, Seidu Suraj and Afriyie Barnie ensured the Black Galaxies secured a smooth win against their opponents.

Coach Annor Walker is still assessing the players in camp and will name his final squad for the game against Benin.

The Black Galaxies take on Benin in the preliminary round in a two-legged encounter to determine which team qualifiers to the next round to face Nigeria for the play-off.

The winner of the tie will be drawn against six other countries from the WAFU Zone B for the final round of qualifiers.

According to the draw procedure released by CAF, three teams will qualify from the WAFU Zone B to the final tournament.