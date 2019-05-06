Black Queens arrive in Abidjan; head coach keen on WAFU Cup of Nations title defence

The Black Queens have landed in Abidjan to defend their WAFU Zone B Women's Cup of Nations.

Ten players-Fafali Dumehasi, Janet Egyir, Ellen Coleman, Gladays Amfobea, Juliet Acheampong, Grace Asantewaa, Mavis Owusu, Jane Ayieyam, Alice Kusi and Rita Okyere- were part of the team that won the maiden tournament last year.

Ghana open their campaign on Wednesday against Senegal in Group A before playing Togo on 10 May and hosts Cote d'Ivoire three days later.

''Our aim is to go as far as to the final and successfully defend the title, but we will take it game at a time,'' head coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo told the Graphic Sports.

''We want to pick the thee points against Senegal, before thinking of the other games.''

Group B includes Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Niger.