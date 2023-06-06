GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew encourages continued support for Ghana Premier League

Published on: 06 June 2023
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has given a resounding endorsement of the Ghana Premier League, expressing his deep admiration for the league since his childhood days.

The influential footballer, known for his successful career in Europe, emphasised his unwavering support for the local league and encouraged fellow Ghanaians to continue their love and support for it.

Ayew, who is Ghana's most capped player, spoke highly of the Ghana Premier League, praising its significance in nurturing and developing local talent.

The captain's endorsement serves as a powerful testament to the quality and potential of the league, as Ayew's international experience gives him a unique perspective.

As a child, Ayew followed the league closely and has fond memories of its impact on his own footballing journey. Now, with his accomplishments on the global stage, Ayew recognises the importance of showcasing Ghanaian football talent and nurturing the next generation of stars through the local league.

 

