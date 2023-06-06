Black Stars captain Andre Ayew extols ‘his father’s club’ Real Tamale United

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has expressed his deep admiration for Real Tamale United (RTU), one of the traditional clubs in the Ghana Premier League.

In a video shared on the Ghana Football Association's social media platforms, Ayew voiced his support for the league and encouraged Ghanaians to continue watching the top-flight matches.

Ayew revealed that RTU holds a special place in his heart due to his family's connection to the club. His father, Abedi Ayew 'Pele,' played for RTU from 1978 to 1982 when he was just 16 years old.

"I have always, not from today since I was a kid, I have always been a fan of our Premier League. It is a league I personally admire because when I was a kid I dreamt of playing in the Premier League," he said.

"I think Ghana football is progressing, we are able to watch the games on phones live, and I’m able to watch RTU, that’s another important club for me. I’m personally able to follow what’s happening in our football and that is great."

"Being outside and for me to be able to follow the league I want to, if I don’t have a training and a game and there is a game I want to watch, maybe I want to watch RTU, Kotoko, Hearts of Oak or any team, I’m able to watch and that is a great achievement and it helps the local players to also profile themselves."

"So for me, I think the league has progressed and the infrastructural around it is progressing and hope that it continues like that and that we can even take more steps to help our football. Let’s get involved in watching the Premier League, and bring back the love to this lovely football nation we are all behind supporting, former players, players playing now like myself and younger once coming, let's support each other, let the love come together and let make it a great league in our country."