Black Stars coach Chris Hughton hopes to build a winning team 

Chris Hughton says he wants to build a winning side for the Black Stars.

The former Brighton and Nottingham Forest coach was officially unveiled as head coach of the Ghana national team on Monday in Kumasi.

The 64-year-old has been given a one and half year contract by the Ghana Football Association and has been tasked to qualify the team to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking at the official unveiling ceremony on Monday, Chris Hughton promised to build a stable and competitive Black Stars during his time

"We want to see a winning team".

"Ultimately what we all want to see is winning football matches, and that starts with correct preparation,using players to their best of their ability and picking the type of players we have".

Hughton’s first game in charge of the national team will be against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23 in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.