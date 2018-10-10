'Black Stars never demanded money for local friendlies' - media slams Dan Kweku Yeboah

The spokesman of the Normalisation Committee of the GFA, Dan Kweku Yeboah, has been described as 'hypocritical' after being exposed to have deceived the public into thinking that players of the Black Stars demanded money when they played local sides in friendlies in the past.

The spokesman came under fire from the media on Wednesday over his claims the Black Stars would be playing Kotoko free of charge on Friday 'as a sign of patriotism'.

However his claim has not been taken lightly by the media who have revealed that the Black Stars players never demanded bonuses or appearance fees when they played local teams.

The Black Stars lined up a friendly against Kotoko on Friday after their match with Sierra Leone was called off by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Kweku Yeboah, who had built his media career around attacking Black Stars players claiming they are unpatriotic, has performed a sudden U-turn claiming the decision to play Kotoko without demanding bonuses is 'a sign of patriotism' as he is now a spokesman of the Normalisation Committee.

"As a sign of patriotism, the Black Stars players have indicated their willingness to show their love and appreciation for the fans and will play the Kotoko game free of charge," Yeboah wrote in a statement about the friendly against Kotoko.

However, the Black Stars have never demanded to be paid bonuses of appearance fee when they played local friendlies against clubs in the country.

The Black Stars consistently played local sides like Asokwa Deportivo, Rainbow Stars, Tudu Mighty Jets and several sides in the country in the past without demanding any payments.

Yet Dan Kweku Yeboah used his platform on Peace FM to lambaste the Black Stars players as unpatriotic by covering up their good deeds like playing friendlies for free.

Now according to some journalists the spokesperson wants the public to believe that this is a new thing with the Black Stars when the players have always demonstrated this patriotic gesture in the past.

"When the Black Stars played friendlies against the likes of Asokwa Deportivo they did not demand money why is it that Dan is trying to pretend that the players are not patriotic," a reporter wrote on a whatsapp platform on Wednesday."

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) called off Sierra Leone's back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches with Ghana which resulted in the Kotoko friendly.

Caf said the matches were cancelled as Sierra Leone did not meet conditions for the lifting of the Fifa-imposed suspension of the country's FA.

Fifa acted because of sanctions imposed on the SLFA President Isha Johansen and General Secretary Christopher Kamara.

They have denied any wrongdoing and Fifa demanded their reinstatement.

Caf said the games had been "cancelled as SLFA did not meet the conditions stipulated in the letter sent by Caf on Fifa's decision to suspend the federation".

By GHANAsoccernet.com Desk