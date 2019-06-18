Black Stars trying new formations ahead of AFCON- Assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko has revealed that the team is trying new systems and formations ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt later this month.

According to the former Borrusia Dortmund forward, the team is shifting from the more orthodox 4-4-2 formation to a modernised 4-2-3-1 system.

“It was a very good game for us," he told Daily Graphic after Ghana's goalless draw with South Africa.

"The first five minutes was a bit slow because we tried a new system (4-2-3-1), with Kwadwo Asamoah and Partey playing as the two midfielders and Dede {Ayew} as the number 10.

“As you know, both players are offensive-oriented so we had a problem as to who would stay and who would go but after 10 minutes we settled and got our rhythm,” he added.

The team is currently in the United Arab Emirates , with coach Kwesi Appiah sending the players through final drills ahead of the tournament which begins on Friday June 21.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.