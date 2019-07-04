BREAKING: Ashantigold name Enos Adepa as new head coach

Ashantigold have appointed former Eleven Wonders and Wa All Stars coach Enos Adepa Adepa as their new head coach ahead of next season.

The 2015 Ghana Premier League winner joins the Miners on a two year deal.

Enos Adepa was named the new gaffer of the club following the imminent departure of Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen.

Zachariassen has been linked with the Asante Kotoko job after coach C.K Akonnor stated he has left the club after just 9 months into his three year contract.

Adepa is one of the top notch young coaches in Ghana, having already tasted success with the Northern Blues.

He is expected to prepare the "Aboakese" lads for the upcoming season, as well as their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Ashantigold have had three coaches in the last 12 months including Serbian trainer Svestilav Tanasejevic.

The Obuasi based lads won the Tier II Normalisation Cup Special Competition on Sunday ago after beating Nzema Kotoko 1-0.