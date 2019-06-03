Breaking News: Asante Kotoko pull out of Special Competition after 'semi-final format' snub

Asante Kotoko have decided to withdraw from the Special Competition over the lack of clarity on the format for the semi-final clash against rivals Hearts of Oak on 16 June, 2019, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Porcupine Warriors have petitioned the Normalisation Committee over the decision to play a one-off match.

Kotoko have stated in letters sent to the Ghana Football Association stating that according to its own regulations the semi-final was expected to be played on a home and away basis.

However, after the round of games in the group stage, the NC settled on a one leg semifinal game with group winners playing at home.

''The club feel disrespected and nobody at the FA wants to talk to us on this issue. We want clarity on the matter but there's been no communication,'' a club source told GHANASoccernet.com.

''We want our fans to disregard the advertised date and not to show up at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, if the format is revised, Kotoko will honour the match.