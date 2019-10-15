Breaking News: Ghana FA elections in dissaray over fresh injunction, set to be postponed

Friday's start of the Ghana FA elections is highly unlikely after a fresh interlocutory injunction hit the federation throwing the entire process into serious doubt.

A third division club in Tema served the Normalisation Committee on Tuesday claiming the entire process must be stopped until the court hears the full case.

The Tema Court has scheduled the hearing of the case for 24 October and with the Regional FA elections scheduled to start in three days' time, the election has to be halted.

Normalisation Committee of the Ghana FA was slapped with the writ of summons and statement of claim by one Moses Dahama seeking among others that a true and proper interpretation of the relevant GFA CAF and FIFA Regulations the disqualification of Mr Wilfred Kwaku Osei from contesting the GFA Elections is illegal null and void.

He has also asked the Tema High Court to grant an order of interlocutory injunction against the GFA its assigns agents and representatives acting on the direction or instructions of the GFA from balloting or carrying out any activities under the roadmap for the 2019 GFA Elections scheduled for 18-25 October 2019 until the full and final determination of the substantive case.

By this action the GFA NC is stopped from taking any action that will compromise or prejudice the outcome of the application for injunction before the High Court.

The Members of the NC may take the risk of ignoring the injunction in which case they would be cited for contempt and thrown into jail as punishment for the atonement of the wrong.

