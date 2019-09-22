Breaking News: Maxwell Konadu names five Asante Kotoko stars in starting XI to face Burkina Faso

Local Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu has named five Asante Kotoko players in his starting XI to face Burkina Faso this afternoon in the 2020 African Nations Championship final round first leg qualifier.

They are goalkeeper Felix Annan, defender Habib Mohammed and midfield trio Justice Blay, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Augustine Okrah.

Also AshantiGold duo Shafiu Mumuni, who will captain the side, and midfielder Appiah McCarthy have been given starting roles having played in the qualifiers of CAF Confederation Cup.

Hearts of Oak trio Fatawu Mohammed [right back], Mohammed Alhassan [centre-back] and Joseph Esso [striker] got selected.

The left back will be Ibrahim Moro who was previously in the books of Karela United on loan.

The winner of the two-legged qualifier will qualify for next year’s tournament which is meant for players in a country’s domestic league.

Black Stars B starting XI to face Burkina Faso:

Felix Annan-Fatawu Mohammed, Ibrahim Moro, Habib Mohammed, Mohammed Alhassan- Justice Blay, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah, Appiah McCarthy-Joseph Esso, Shafiu Mumuni.