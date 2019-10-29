Breaking News: South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki names squad for AFCON qualifier against Ghana

South Africa head coach Molefi Ntseki has announced a 25-man squad for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana next month.

The Bafana Bafana will tackle the Black Stars at the Accra sports stadium on Thursday, 14 November, 2019.

Ntseki has handed a call up to in-form Supersport United striker Bradley Grobler who has netted 8 goals in 12 games in all competitions this season.

Kermit Erasmus is also returning to the squad after missing the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt due to an injury.

Conspicuously missing from the squad are Mamelodi Sundowns duo Sibusiso Vilakazi and Hlompho Kekana.

Below is the list:

GOALKEEPERS:

Darren Keet (Leuven FC, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Ricardo Goss (Bidvest Wits)

DEFENDERS:

Erick Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), S'fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits), Thapelo Morena, Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City).

MIDFIELDERS:

Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC, England), Bongani Zungu (SC Amiens, France), Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City), Dean Furman, Aubrey Modiba (Supersport United), Lebo Phiri (EA Guingamp, France), Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Percy Tau, (Club Brugge, Belgium), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira, UAE)

STRIKERS:

Lebo Mothiba (Racing Strasbourg, France), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City)