Bursaspor open negotiations with Metz for Ghana defender John Boye - Reports

Turkish side Bursaspor have opened negotiations to sign Ghana defender John Boye from Metz, according to reports in Turkey.

Boye has been targeted by Bursaspor who view him as a great addition to their squad ahead of the new season.

The fee negotiations are said to be ongoing, but it is not clear for how much a deal is being discussed at this time.

The 32-year-old appears to not be in the plans of Metz coach Frédéric Antonetti this season and he would consider the move.

He was an unused substitute as the French club opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a 1-1 stalemate last Sunday.

Boye was influential in Metz’s promotion to the topflight making 36 appearances.