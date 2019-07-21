CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko to face Kano Pillars of Nigeria in prelims

Asante Kotoko have been drawn against Kano Pillars of Nigeria in the preliminary round of the 2020 CAF Champions League which gets underway next month.

The first leg of the tie will take place in Kano on the weekend of August 9-11 with the return leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on the weekend of 23-25 August.

Kotoko qualified to represent the country after winning the Normalisation Committee's special competition Tier I.

Their opponents, Kano, on the other hand, finished as in the Nigeria Premier League last season.

Kotoko will be hoping to reach the group stage of a Caf inter-club competition for the second straight time after making it in the Caf Confederation Cup last season.