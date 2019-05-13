CAF postpones U23 Cup of Nations final qualifiers, Ghana to host Algeria in September

Ghana's 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations final qualifying round match against Algeria has been pushed back to September, CAF has confirmed.

Initially, the two-legged tie was set for 3-11 June, 2019 but will now be played between 2-10 September 2019.

According to CAF, this is to give Member Associations time to prepare for both the Africa Cup of Nations and the U23 tournament too.

The Black Meteors were scheduled to play the Algerian in Accra and the return leg in Algiers.

Ghana are seeking to qualify for the eight-team tournament in Egypt this November where the best three countries will advance to the 2020 Olympics.