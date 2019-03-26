CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifier: Gabon 0-0 Ghana- Ten-man Black Meteors draw away to progress

Ten-man Black Meteors were held to a 0-0 draw in the penultimate qualifying round return leg of the CAF U23 Cup of Nations at Stade Augustin Monédan de Sibang in Libreville on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Tanko made one change to his starting lineup that walloped the Gabonese 4-0 in the first leg three days ago in Accra.

Paderbon SC forward Bernard Tekpetey replaced Benjamin Tetteh.

Ghana were slightly ahead of the hosts in terms of dominance yet couldn't find the back of the net.

The Young Panthers came into the second half very strongly after Simon Zibo had been sent off in the 55th minute but failed to make the advantage count in goals.

Black Meteors progress to the last round of the qualifiers on a 4-0 aggregate as they awaits the winner between Algeria and Equatorial Guinea.