CHAN 2022: "We will do everything to beat Sudan"- Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker

Published on: 19 January 2023
Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker has described the game against Sudan as a must-win.

Ghana lost their opening game at the CHAN tournament to Madagascar and must beat Sudan to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage.

The Black Galaxies were awarded three points, same as Sudan and Madagascar following Morocco's failure to travel to Algeria for the competition.

Although a point could be enough to see Ghana through, Annor Walker is eyeing all three points against Sudan.

“Yes, it’s a must win for us. We suffered a painful defeat to Madagascar in our first match. The defeat has disturbed our campaign but we have a must win game tomorrow to correct our wrongs. We know anything aside a win will not help us so we are focused on doing our job tomorrow. We will go into the game with everything we can do to win tomorrow," he said in a pre-match interview.

