Christopher Antwi-Adjei makes Ghana debut as Germany miss out

SC Paderborn winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei made his international debut for Ghana in the country's 1-0 win at São Tomé and Príncipe in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday to shut the door on Germany.

The 25-year-old replaced Saudi Arabia-based Samuel Owusu in the 72nd minute to commits his international future to the African giants.

Antwi-Adjei showed glimpses of his quality as Jordan Ayew's penalty ensured the four-time African champions continue a 100% record in the qualifying campaign.

The debut shuts the door on European powerhouse Germany, who have been keeping tabs on the sensational wideman.

He substitute appearance put to an end to speculations over his international future as he will be one the emerging youngsters in the new generation to steer the affairs of the Black Stars.

He will no longer be available for call-up to the German national team in future.