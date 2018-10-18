CK Akunnor will welcome Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan at Asante Kotoko

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, C.K Akunor says he is ready to work with Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan when he joins the club.

Asamoah Gyan has openly stated his desire to play for the Ghanaian giants before hanging his boots.

At the unveiling of the partnership between Paradise Pac- a company owned by Gyan- and Asante Kotoko, C.K Akunor stated he will welcomed the legendary forward to the club.

"Asamoah Gyan comes with a lot of packages and what he has achieve in his career will push the young one to do more for the club," he said. "I will welcome Asamoah Gyan if he quits international football to play for Kotoko, even now," he added.

Asamoah Gyan currently plays for Turkish top flight side Kayserispor but has struggled with fitness and form in recent times.

The ex-Sunderland striker is Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals from 106 games.

Gyan was in the country for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone but the game was cancelled following interference by government in the affairs of the Sierra Leone Football Association.