Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford makes two changes in starting XI to face Kenya

Head coach of the Black Queens Bashiru Hayford has made two changes in the line up to face Kenya in an international friendly.

Priscilla Okyere and Samira Suleiman start ahead of Alice Kusi and Grace Asantewaa, who began in the defeat to Zambia.

Patricia Mantey maintains her place between the sticks and will be shielded by the same defensive set up against Zambia.

Gladys Amfobea, Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir and Philicity Asuako are all starting in defense.

In the middle is Portia Boakye, who joined the team from Serbia, together with Sherifatu Sumaila, Potia Boakye and Juliet Acheampong.

Experienced forward Samira Suleiman will pair captain Elizabeth Addo upfront.