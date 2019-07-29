CONFIRMED: Ashantigold to play Akonagui FC on August 10

Ashantigold SC have confirmed their CAF Confederations Cup game against Equatorial Guinea side Akonangui FC will be played on August 10.

The miners will travel to Equatorial Guinea for the first leg of the game to be played at Ebebiyin.

The Tier II Special Competition winners have been preparing for the game, and played an international friendly against Burkina Faso side Rahimo FC last week.

A game they won 1-0, thanks to a Mark Agyekum strike.

The Obuasi based club have signed seven players including Brazilian forward Marco Aurelio Silver Damasceno.

The second leg will be played in Ghana two weeks after the first leg in Equatorial Guinea.