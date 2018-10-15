Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish eyes Ayew and Conor Wickham combination

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is relishing the combination of Jordan Ayew and Conor Wickham at the club.

English forward Conor Wickham has been out with an injury for almost two years but stepped up his return last week.

The 25 year old's return is a delight for Steve Parish who is looking forward for a positive combination in attack with Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew.

"Connor is coming back and we have all got our fingers crossed for him," Parish said, as quoted by Football.London

"He is back in training and I have the odd text chat with him to give him a bit of encouragement, it has been a dark time for him."

"I know the roof will certainly come off at Selhurst Park when he comes back, because he can give us a lot, along with Alex [Sorloth] and Jordan [Ayew]," he added.

Jordan Ayew is yet to score his first goal for the Eagles since joining on loan from championship side Swansea City.

The 26 year old is likely to start for Palace against Everton at Goodison Park after the international break alongside top-scorer Winfred Zaha.