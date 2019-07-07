Crystal Palace closing in on £2.5m deal for Swansea striker Jordan Ayew

English Premier League side Crystal Palace are close to reaching an agreement with Swansea City to sign Jordan Ayew on permanent basis, the BBC has reported.

The Ghana international spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park where he made 25 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has been in top form at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where he has scored two goals in three matches.

Crystal Palace are believed to be ready to pay Swansea a fee in the region of £2.5m plus add-ons.

The deal has been delayed due to the player's involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.