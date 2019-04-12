Crystal Palace manager Hodgson pushing to retain Jordan Ayew for £4m

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson determined to make Jordan Ayew's loan move permanent in a deal that could cost the Eagles £4million

The experienced wants to make the Ghana international his first summer signing.

Ayew, who is on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, is set to stay at Selhurst Park for a longer duration.

The 27-year-old has struggled for constant game time but has managed 18 Premier League appearances-mostly as a substitute.

He has scored one goal to his credit.

According to reports, Crystal Palace are confident Jordan will be a decent squad player next season, with top-flight status virtually assured for another campaign.