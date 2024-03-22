Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew to captain Ghana in friendly against Nigeria

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has been handed the captain's armband for Ghana's upcoming international friendly against Nigeria.

Ayew assumes the leadership role in the absence of regular captain Andre Ayew, who has been ruled out of the match.

Manager Otto Addo has opted to rest Andre Ayew, choosing a youthful starting lineup for this important fixture.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi retains his place in goal, having earned the trust of Addo during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The defensive lineup consists of Alidu Seidu, Jerome Opoku, Patrick Kpozo, and midfielder Edmund Addo.

In midfield, Abdul Salis Samed and Baba Iddrisu take up the central roles, supported by Ernest Nuamah and debutant Forson Amankwah on the wings.

Leading the attacking line for Ghana will be Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo.

Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu, who arrived late in Morocco, joins Andre Ayew in the stands after both players missed training sessions.

On the substitute bench, options include Denis Odoi, Kasim Adams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Tariq Lamptey, Francis Abu, Ebenezer Annan, Abdulai Nurudeen, Ibrahim Osman, and Frederick Asare.

Ghana aim to kickstart Otto Addo's second stint in charge with a victory in this friendly encounter at the Stade de Marrakech.