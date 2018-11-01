Crystal Palace will avoid relegation - Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew insists the club have confidence that they will avoid relegation.

The Eagles scored their first home goals of the season in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Despite the valuable point, the London-based side remain just three points above the drop zone.

However, Ayew believes they can build on the display against Arsenal over the weekend to avoid the drop.

"We know we have confidence in ourselves," said Ayew.

"This Premier League is not easy but, we had a good performance [against Arsenal] and we will build on that. We will see what will happen next. We have to stay positive because we played very well [in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal]."