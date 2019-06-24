CSKA Sofia confirm imminent departure of Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi to an MLS side

Bulgaria side CSKA Sofia have confirmed the club is in talks with a Major Soccer League side for Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi.

The club has moved to quell speculations regarding 27-year-old by by issuing a statement on his future.

"To avoid speculation in the media, we want to let you know that our club is currently leading final talks to transfer our footballer Edwin Gyasi to the MLS Championship," a club statement read

He did not travel to the Red camp in Austria, because he is finalizing specific details on the contract, then officially announcing the name of his new team behind the ocean.

The offensive midfielder will play there as a New Year's release, and when certain clauses are activated, his rights can be redeemed in full."

Gyasi, 27, has five caps and one goal for Ghana. Across 50 matches the last two seasons at CSKA, he's recorded six goals and 10 assists.

With Dutch heritage, Gyasi came through the AZ Alkmaar academy system and has previous stops at Eredivisie sides FC Twente and Heracles, as well as second-division club Roda JC Kerkrade. Gyasi has also featured for Aalesunds FK, a club now in Norway’s second division.

The Ghanaian has appeared in seven Europa League qualifiers, scoring on three occasions – all with CSKA.