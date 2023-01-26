Daniel-Kofi Kyereh grateful to Ghanaians for overwhelming love and support for his Black Stars career

Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their continuous support for his career since earning his first Ghana call-up.

The Freiburg midfielder made his Black Stars debut in September 2021 and has since become a regular member of the national team.

At a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon last year, Kyereh was one of the players Ghanaians singled out for praise due to his outstanding display.

He also made the Black Stars squad for the World Cup in Qatar, where he played all three matches as asubstitute.

“It’s always been my dream to play for Ghana and become a national player. But since I’ve achieved this dream, I feel it was even more than I expected because this kind of love from my people and country I never felt that kind of love before,” he told Pulse.

“I’m so grateful to experience this in my life and it’s an honour to represent Ghana wherever I go. I’m looking forward to achieving as much as possible with Ghana and my country.

“And also I appreciate the support of every single Ghanaian. I see all the support on social media and the love I get when I’m there in Ghana and even when I’m not there, I’m grateful and I love you all.”

Kyereh's performances has seen him make a quick rise from the Bundesliga III to the German topflight in a space of three years.