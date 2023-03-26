David Ocloo takes responsibility for Hearts defeat to Karela

Hearts of Oak No. 2 David Ocloo says he accepts all the blame for his side’s 3-0 loss to Karela at CAM Park on Saturday, March 25 2023.

The Phobians were handed their heaviest defeat this season by the Nzema based side who produced a dominant display in the game.

Tanko Shaibu’s lads got off to a flying start with Emmanuel Boakye Owusu breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute.

Konadu Yiadom inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 32nd minute, giving Karela a two-goal cushion.

Hearts were reduced to 10 men after Rashid Okine was shown a straight red card just before half time.

Richard Berko scored in the 87th minute to wrap up a convincing win for Karela.

Hearts of Oak's title bid has suffered a significant setback, with the result leaving them in fourth place, and they could end up seven points off the top depending on other results from the weekend.

Speaking to StarTimes after full time, Ocloo said, “It’s a bad day, it’s a bad day but I think we didn’t play badly but defensively we were poor today. Because you you’re your opponent time and space and he will punish you and that was what happened today.

It’s a bad day at the office and I take full responsibility. We go back and right the wrongs and work more on the positives.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante