Guinean top-flight side Hafia FC have signed Ghanaian defender Akwasi Asante on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the capital based side.

Asante was available on a free after leaving Tanzanian Premier League side Simba SC where he saw out his contract. expired.

Asante has previously played for Southern Africa side Manzini Wanderers, Mbabane Swallows, Lipuli FC, and Mbao FC