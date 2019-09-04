Ghanaian striker Dodoo facing uncertain future after his exit of Scottish side Rangers

Promising Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo is facing an uncertain future after being released by Scottish giants Rangers after three seasons at the club, just as gambling and betting sites from across the globe, from England to Malaysia, predicted.

The Ibrox side revealed on Monday that the two parties agreed to a mutual parting of ways despite having one year left on his contract.

Dodoo looks to have chosen to leave the club by mutual consent a year early because of the lack of playing time.

The pacy attacker was signed in 2016 by Mark Warburton but failed to make a real impact is his three seasons at the club.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at English side Blackpool to gain playing time, featured in just two matches for Rangers in the past two seasons.

"He departs with the best wishes of everyone at Rangers," a club statement read on Monday night paving the way for the Ghanaian to leave.

Dodoo decision to leave Rangers is an indication that he is angling for a move to a club in England or elsewhere in Europe where he can gain playing time to help him develop.

Even though the transfer window has shut in Europe and England, the deal to have Dodoo as a free agent can get him to join a club at any time.

Dodoo, came through Leicester City youth academy and made his debut in 2015 but was loaned to Bury in the same year before joining Rangers in 2016.

The striker, failed to impress Mark Warburton at Ibrox. He was loaned to Charlton Athletic in 2017 where he made five appearances and scored one goal.

He then joined Blackpool on loan for the 2018/19 season but failed to convince the Rangers.

His contract with the club has been terminated with Bolton Wanderers a likely destination.