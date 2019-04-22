Dreams FC coach Joha Pasoja bemoans missed chances in defeat to Liberty Professionals

Dreams FC gaffer Joha Pasoja has lamented over his side's profligacy in the defeat to Liberty Professionals on match day 6 of the Special Competition.

The Dawu-based club have struggled in the competition falling to another defeat on the road in the 1-0 loss to the Scientific Soccer Lads.

"We need strikers and the confidence to score goals,' he said in a post match interview. "I think I need some players to help us win games," he added.

"We did our best but we couldn't score from the chances we created. We to sevral risk just in form but it just didn't work."

Dreams FC will host Elmina Sharks in the final game of the first round of the tournament on Sunday with the Finish manager insisting he will prepare a team ready for the game.

"We do recovery tomorrow, and get the player who can play on Sunday. It is not easy to get players who are fit for the games," he concluded.