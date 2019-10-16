GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Eddie Nketiah unhappy with substitute role at Leeds United

Published on: 16 October 2019

English born Ghanaian forward Eddie NNketiah is frustrated by playing more of a substitute role at Leeds United. 

The on-loan Arsenal forward, who has already netted four times for the championship side this season believes he is good enough to be in the starting line up.

Nketiah scored a hat-trick on Tuesday night as England U-21 beat Austria 5-1.

"I am really just trying to do as much as I can," Nketiah told Sky Sports News after England U-21 5-1 thrashing of Austria on Tuesday.

"Obviously, I will never be happy with being on the bench. I want to play. I pride myself on being in the team. I think I am good enough to be in the team.

"All I can do is put in the performances that I do. When I come on [to] try and contribute and I think with the chances I have had, I have done really well.

"In the two games I have [started], I have scored. I always try and help the team when I come on.

"I feel like going away with England is always a great opportunity for me to continue to put a case forward and show myself."

https://twitter.com/EddieNketiah9/status/1184228647953190912

— (@EddieNketiah9)

">

— (@EddieNketiah9)

https://twitter.com/EddieNketiah9/status/1184228647953190912

— (@EddieNketiah9)

">

" data-iframe-title="Twitter Tweet" data-scribe="page:tweet" data-twitter-event-id="1">

https://twitter.com/EddieNketiah9/status/1184228647953190912

— (@EddieNketiah9)

">

— (@EddieNketiah9)

https://twitter.com/EddieNketiah9/status/1184228647953190912

— (@EddieNketiah9)

">

" data-tweet-id="1184228647953190912" data-scribe="section:subject">

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments