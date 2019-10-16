Eddie Nketiah unhappy with substitute role at Leeds United

English born Ghanaian forward Eddie NNketiah is frustrated by playing more of a substitute role at Leeds United.

The on-loan Arsenal forward, who has already netted four times for the championship side this season believes he is good enough to be in the starting line up.

Nketiah scored a hat-trick on Tuesday night as England U-21 beat Austria 5-1.

"I am really just trying to do as much as I can," Nketiah told Sky Sports News after England U-21 5-1 thrashing of Austria on Tuesday.

"Obviously, I will never be happy with being on the bench. I want to play. I pride myself on being in the team. I think I am good enough to be in the team.

"All I can do is put in the performances that I do. When I come on [to] try and contribute and I think with the chances I have had, I have done really well.

"In the two games I have [started], I have scored. I always try and help the team when I come on.

"I feel like going away with England is always a great opportunity for me to continue to put a case forward and show myself."

