Edward Ansah finally arrives in India to start Churchill Brothers FC coaching job

Ex-Ghana international goalkeeper Edward Ansah has finally landed in India to start job as head coach of Churchill Brothers.

Ansah was at the Varca headquarters of the club on Saturday after visa issues delayed his arrival.

He was formerly the goalkeeper's coach of the Black Stars and was at two FIFA World Cup finals in Germany 2006 and 2010 in South Africa.

Also, he served at Hearts of Oak as head coach and also had a brief spell at Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.

''It feels great to be reunited with Churchill Brothers. This club has always treated me like family,'' Ansah told TOI after his arrival in Goa.

''I cannot wait to start training with the team. I am told they have a promising squad.''

Ansah, a former player at Churchill Brothers, is in the club's hall of fame during his five-year stint from 1999-2003.

Along with two other Ghanaians-Osumanu Hussein and Yakubu Yusif- Churchill Brothers came close to winning the National Football League (NFL).

They lost the final league match clash against eventual winners Mohun Bagan at the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, in 2003.

Ansah has the backing of club owner Churchill Alemao to make Churchill Brothers great again.

''Ansah is here with two Ghanaian players and we’ve heard good things about them. With Ansah as coach, I am sure that our club will be among the best in the I-League.''