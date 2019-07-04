Edwin Gyasi sends good luck message to CSKA Sofia after FC Dallas switch

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi has said goodbye to CSKA Sofia teammates after sealing a loan move to Major League Soccer side FC Dallas.

Gyasi left the Bulgarian side to join FC Dallas on a loan deal with the option to buy at the end of the 2019 season.

The 27-year-old joins countrymen Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi-who have been loaned out to USL side Austin Bold FC.

He took to his Instagram page to wish his former club luck ahead of his new adventure.

"Everything is over! I want to wish luck in the new season of the players, the coaches and all those who are connected with the CSKA family.

"I will miss you! Just CSKA," Gyasi said.

He scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances for CSKA.

He began his career in AZ Alkmaar academy system before joining Dutch second-division team SC Telstar on a one-year loan, where he scored three goals and recorded one assist in 31 appearances.

Gyasi has featured for Dutch second-division team Roda JC Kerkade and Norway’s former first-division team Aalesund FK before joining CSKA in 2018.