Eintracht Braunschweig and Fortuna Dusseldorf show interest in Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku

German-born Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku is attracting interests from clubs in the Bundesliga II and Austria.

The 23-year-old has popped up on the radar of German sides Eintracht Braunschweig and Fortuna Düsseldorf with Austrian giants Rapid Vienna also interested.

The winger is currently in pre-season with parent club Hamburg SV as he looks to fight for regular play time ahead of the upcoming campaign.

However, with two years remaining on his current deal, Opoku could make a decision on his future which includes a loan option.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Braunschweig, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Rapid Vienna will have to pay 500,000 Euros to secure his signature on a permanent deal.

Opoku played in Hamburg first pre-season friendly as they defeated Aris Thessaloniki 4-3.