Eintracht Braunschweig and Fortuna Dusseldorf show interest in Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku

Published on: 04 July 2022
GRASSAU, GERMANY - JUNE 30: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Aaron Opoku of Hamburger SV controls the ball during the friendly match between Hamburger SV and Wacker Innsbruck on June 30, 2021 in Grassau, Germany. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

German-born Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku is attracting interests from clubs in the Bundesliga II and Austria. 

The 23-year-old has popped up on the radar of German sides Eintracht Braunschweig and Fortuna Düsseldorf with Austrian giants Rapid Vienna also interested.

The winger is currently in pre-season with parent club Hamburg SV as he looks to fight for regular play time ahead of the upcoming campaign.

However, with two years remaining on his current deal, Opoku could make a decision on his future which includes a loan option.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Braunschweig, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Rapid Vienna will have to pay 500,000 Euros to secure his signature on a permanent deal.

Opoku played in Hamburg first pre-season friendly as they defeated Aris Thessaloniki 4-3.

 

