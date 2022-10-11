EurAfrica FC duo set for Serie A contracts after successful trials

EurAfrica FC duo Muniru Ishmael and Kwadwo Ackah are expected to be handed deals after successful auditions at Italian side Sassuolo.

The two defenders spent two-weeks in the peninsula and trained with the Primavera (youth side) of the Neroverdi.

The technical team gave the green light for the signing of the teenagers on Monday, 10 October 11, 2022.

The news was celebrated by influential Ghanaian agent Oliver Arthur who’s the boss of ArthurLegacy.

A statement by his company read: ''Hats off!!🎩 Congratulations🎊 to @Eurafricafc’s Muniru Ishmael and Kwadwo Ackah for the successful completion of their 2weeks trials with @SassuoloUS.''

Ishmael is a centre back and Ackah plays as a right back.

They become the latest youngsters to transferred by the Accra-based third-tier side.

This week, the EurAfrica FC celebrated Ibrahim Sulemana’s Serie A debut with Hellas Verona.