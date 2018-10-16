Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Amakwah Mireku explains Mark Noonan's comments

Former Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku has expounded on claims that he blamed club Chief Executive Officer, Mark Noonan, for the recent player departure at the club.

The 38-year-old was reported to have criticized the Phobians over the continuous departure of players and claimed it could stem out from the bumper cash CEO Mark Noonan takes home as his monthly salary.

According to the former Ghana right-back, he only asked a harmless question and did not mean any harm by asking such a thought provoking question.

“I have to set the records straight that I did not say Noonan’s salaries is the cause of the players departure.In fact how can I say that without facts but my question still stands and speculations shall continue to have wings to fly when explanations are not made to clear conscience“.

Amankwah complained about how it’s become very easy for a player to say no to contract renewal at Hearts of Oak.

“There is nothing wrong about selling a player but it is a problem and a billion question when players could just say, I will not extend my contract and the next day the player is gone as a free agent”.

The Phobians have lost a host of players in recent times ,with majority of them leaving the club for free.