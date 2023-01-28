Ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams happy to make FC Cincinnati 2 debut 

Ghanaian youngster Salim Adams was in action for FC Cincinnati 2 in their 3-2 win against Austin in a preseason friendly on Friday.

The 19-year-old came on as a substitute in the second half to help his side record the win,

Salim Adams currently is on loan to the American Third tier side from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak

The former New Edubiase United player joined the American side this month after travel documentations had delayed his loan since last year.

Salim in a post is happy to have played his first game for the club in the preseason friendly.

Adams joins FCC 2 as a part of the relationships forged between FC Cincinnati, TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, and Accra Hearts of Oak, the Ghanaian champions.

Adams is the first player to move to FCC 2 as a part of the Common Value Club Alliance.

FC Cincinnati 2 compete in the MLS Next Pro League, the third tier league in the US.