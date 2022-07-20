Ex-Hearts of Oak Team manager W.O. Tandoh joins Aduana Stars as assistant coach 

Former Hearts of Oak Team manager W.O. Tandoh has been appointed as the deputy coach of Aduana Stars, the club has announced.

W.O.Tandoh makes a return to the club after resigning from Hearts of Oak last month.

Tandoh will deputize new head coach Paa Kwesi Fabian who also returns to the club after his stint with the national U17 team, the Black Starlets.

"We are excited to announce Samuel "Paa Kwesi" Fabin as our new Head Coach. Welcome back to Dormaa Ahenkro,", the club said in a statement.

Paa Kwesi Fabian will be in charge of the club for the 2022/23 season as the Dormaa based club seek to return to the top of Ghana football.

The two-times Ghana Premier League champions finished last season in 11th place.