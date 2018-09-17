Ex-Hearts star Charles Taylor implores Normalization Committee to review local players salaries

Former Hearts and Kotoko star Charles Taylor has called on the Normalization Committee to set a wage barrier for local players as part of the new reforms for Ghana Football.

Players from the local scene have always lamented over the poor wages they receive with some footballers believed to be receiving as low as GHC 300.

The former Black Stars player suggested the minimum a player should receive as wages should be a GHC 1000.

“I would plead with the Normalization Committee to allocate an amount that clubs should pay the players. At least, a player should be paid 1000 cedis, if the club cannot pay, then it should not be allowed to operate," he told Angel TV.

"Most players are given poor treatment , some usually go hungry, while others are even homeless because they are unable to rent a room due to their low income. The most painful thing is that, once a player protests, he is penalised, which is so sad, so I would plead, if we are reforming, then the Committee must consider salaries,” he added.

FIFA announced last week Dr. Kofi Amoah, as chairperson of a four-person Normalization Committee to run Ghana football.

The Committee will replace the Ghana Football Association’s Executive Committee and will be responsible for the day to day running of the GFA.

Former Airtel CEO Lucy Quist, ex-Kotoko Board Member Kofi Dua-Adonteng, and Naa Odofoley Nortey, a board member of the Attorney General department complete the list of members of the committee.

The Normalization Committee, which according to FIFA should not exceed end of March 2019, will have its core duties being to: