Ex-King Faisal forward Abednego Tetteh joins Bibiani Gold Stars 

Former King Faisal forward Abednego Tetteh has completed his move to Bibiani Gold Stars.

The former Hearts of Oak forward reportedly ended his stay with King Faisal due to the striker's strained relationship with the technical team.

Tetteh has joined the Miners in the ongoing second transfer window.

Bibiani Gold Stars have announced the signing of the lanky forward in a post

Done deal 👌 Welcome Saint Abed 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ik1Cp0Web2 — Bibiani GoldStars SC (@GoldStarsSc) January 27, 2023

The experienced forward is expected to add more fire power to Coach Michael Osei's attack for the remainder of the season.

Abednego Tetteh has made 10 appearances in four months and is yet to score a goal.

Tetteh was a big hit at Bechem United.

He inspired their MTN FA Cup triumph in 2016, leading to his big move to Sudan, where he shone for Al Hilal.

His carer has plummeted since he left in 2018.